Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a public hearing at the Board of Education Office, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Board of Education, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

THIS MEETING WILL BE LIVESTREAMED DUE TO THE PANDEMIC AND CAN BE VIEWED ON THE LEE’S SUMMIT R-7 YOUTUBE CHANNEL AT https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

June 23, 2021 5:00 p.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Agenda Items

2.01 Special hearing of the Board to consider termination of a teacher’s contract Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.