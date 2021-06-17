June 17, 2021

A Raytown man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a roommate on Wednesday at a Raytown residence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Robert E. Matlock, dob: 10/16/1977, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges.*

According to court records, the defendant called Raytown police and told them that on that day, June 16, 2021, he had shot his roommate after the roommate lunged at him. Police went to the defendant’s residence and found the victim, Ramiro Jaramillo, suffering from multiple gunshots. The defendant told police he fired at the victim after Jaramillo moved toward him. The defendant also showed police a video from his phone, showing him shooting the victim. The medical examiner found the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, some to his back or side.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000/10 percent or secured.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.

Charging Document(s)