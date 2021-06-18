Section of Scherer Road Set to Close June 21

A section of southwest Scherer Road from southwest Ward Road to southwest Jefferson Street is set to close to through traffic on June 21, and will remain closed for approximately two weeks, weather permitting. The closure is necessary to install a water main across the roadway as part of the South Terminal Discharge Main project.

Drivers should be aware of additional construction in the area, including a closure on southwest Ward Road from southwest Lea Drive to southwest Daney Drive and work at southwest Scherer Road and 291 Highway.

For information, please contact the City’s Public Works Department at 969-1800 or publicworks@cityofls.net.

Section of Ward Road Set to Close June 23

A section of southwest Ward Road from southwest Lea Drive to southwest Daney Drive is set to close on Wednesday, June 23, and will remain closed for approximately two months. The closure is necessary as part of the Lea Drive Stormwater Improvements project.

The southbound detour route is west on southwest Longview Road, south on southwest Pryor Road, and east on southwest Scherer Road. The northbound detour route is west on southwest Scherer Road, north on southwest Pryor Road, and east on southwest Longview Road. Drivers are encouraged to follow the signed detour route due to additional construction on southwest Scherer Road east of southwest Ward Road, and at southwest Scherer Road and 291 Highway.

Southwest Lea Drive is one of 12 locations in Lee’s Summit where stormwater projects will be completed to help alleviate structural flooding. The project includes improvements to Cedar Creek and the culvert that crosses under Ward Road, as well as improvements to a small system from the north side of Lea Drive that connects to Cedar Creek. Funding is provided by the 2017 Capital Improvement Sales Tax.

For more information, contact Public Works at publicworks@cityofLS.net or 969-1800.