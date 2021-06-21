June 19, 2021

Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander, relinquished command June 16 to Col. Daniel Diehl during a ceremony in the 5-Bay hangar.

Col. Schreiner will be assigned to Offutt AFB, Nebraska, as the Deputy Director of Global Operations of U.S. Strategic Command.

Col. Diehl, the former 7th Bomb Wing Operations Group commander, Dyess AFB, Texas, assumed command of the 509th Bomb Wing.

Maj. Gen. Mark Weatherington Jr., 8th Air Force commander and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, officiated the change of command ceremony, a time-honored tradition that symbolizes the continuity of authority as command is passed between an outgoing and incoming commander.