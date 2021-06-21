FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 21, 2021

Lee’s Summit, Mo. – Today, Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., announced his intention to run for re-election in 2022. County Executive White has served in this role since he was unanimously appointed to the position in 2016 by his colleagues in the Jackson County Legislature. Upon taking office, Executive White became the first African-American to serve as chief executive in the 190 year-history of Jackson County.

“I could not be more excited to make this announcement,” said Executive White. “I am proud of all that we have been able to accomplish and as we approach next year’s election, I look forward to discussing not only our accomplishments, but also my vision for the future of Jackson County.” Since his appointment, County Executive White has run for re-election twice and won both times. In the 2016 and 2018 general elections, Executive White received 82.21% and 77.3% of the respective vote totals for County Executive.

Prior to being elected to the County Legislature in 2014, Executive White is best known for his 18-year professional baseball career with the Kansas City Royals. Despite not having a baseball team at his school, Executive White was able realize his childhood dreams of playing professionally when he was selected at an open tryout to attend Ewing Kauffman’s “baseball academy.” In addition to being a member of the Kansas City Royals’ 1985 World Series Championship winning team, Executive White was a five-time All-Star, eight-time Gold Glove Award winner, named the American League Championship Series MVP in 1980, and was elected to the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame in 1995.

“As hard as it may be for some to believe, I grew up in a time when someone that looked like me could dream of being a professional ball player, but never thought they could run for an office like this and actually win,” said Executive White. “I believe my life’s story speaks not only to how far we have come as a community, but also to the importance of continuing to push for progress so that we leave behind a better, stronger, and more equitable community for the generations to come.”

In the coming weeks, Executive White plans to make announcements about his campaign team, upcoming events, and opportunities for supporters to get engaged.