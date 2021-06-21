June 21, 2021

By Matthew Kenwright

Assistant Director of Public Relations

Lee’s Summit R-7 School District

The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Board of Education will meet for a special hearing at 5 p.m. on June 23, 2021, in the Board meeting room to consider the termination of a teacher’s contract.

If necessary, the district has a contingency plan to determine who will attend the meeting. Approximately 200 seats are set aside for the general public to observe this special Board of Education meeting, with some seats in the Board meeting room, and others in the PDC room on the second floor of the Stansberry Leadership Center to watch the public livestream of the meeting on the district’s YouTube channel at LSR7.org/youtube.

In light of rumors that groups are organizing to fill the available spaces, the district will use a lottery system outside SLC’s front door to manage meeting attendance. Starting at 3:30 p.m., district administrators will distribute tickets to those wishing to attend (one ticket per person). At 4 p.m., district representatives will draw tickets to fill the available seats in the Board meeting room. Once those seats are filled, tickets will be drawn to fill the available seats in the PDC room. Those whose tickets are not drawn will not be allowed into SLC. Tickets will be distributed to reflect the room assignments, and those tickets may not be transferred.

The Board will not make a decision June 23. All parties are entitled to receive a transcript of the hearing from a court reporter following the hearing’s conclusion. The next step is the Board voting in a closed session. Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, any vote to terminate an employee is made public 72 hours after that closed session.