April 20, 2024

As Earth Day approaches, Kansas City Composting is proud to announce a special initiative exclusively for residents of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. On Monday, Apr. 22, in celebration of Earth Day, Kansas City Composting’s Lee’s Summit Facility, located at 2101 SE Hamblen Road in the Resource Recovery Park, will offer one cubic yard of compost for free to the first 50 Lee’s Summit residents.

Composting is an eco-friendly practice that reduces waste, conserves resources, and enriches soil, making it an essential component of sustainable living. By providing free compost to Lee’s Summit residents, Kansas City Composting aims to empower local individuals to participate in environmentally responsible practices while celebrating the spirit of Earth Day.

Lee’s Summit residents are invited to participate in this Earth Day initiative by bringing proof of residence to the Lee’s Summit Facility on April 22nd to claim their free compost. The offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to the first 50 Lee’s Summit residents. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to ensure they can take advantage of this exclusive offer.

“We are excited to offer free compost to the residents of Lee’s Summit as part of our Earth Day celebrations,” said Sarah, Marketing Manager at Kansas City Composting. “Composting is a simple yet impactful way for individuals to contribute to environmental sustainability, and we hope this initiative inspires more Lee’s Summit residents to adopt eco-friendly practices in their daily lives.”

For more information about the Earth Day free compost offer and Kansas City Composting’s services, call (816) 761-3046 or visit www.kccompost.com.