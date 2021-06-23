June 23, 2021

Frontier Justice is hosting a youth shooting tournament specifically for ages 8-18 on June 26. The tournament will be a competition amongst age groups, but 10 graduating seniors were selected from an essay contest to shoot off for $10,000 in scholarship prize money from Frontier Justice. The tournament is open to Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska youth, as all three states now host a Frontier Justice retail destination! The essays were selected from submissions on why the youth were proud to be an American. In an age when it isn’t popular to be proud of this great country, Frontier Justice is leading the way in fostering a new love of the greatest nation on the planet amongst the youth

Bren Brown, President, of Frontier Justice says, “We take seriously that our freedom was NOT free and America is still the greatest nation in the world. We want our youth to be proud of their heritage and be proud of being a part of one of the greatest sports—the shooting sports.” First, second and third place winners of the shooting portion for the essay winners will receive $5,000, $3,000 and $1000 respectively and the other seven will receive gift cards to Frontier Justice. Other youth in the varying age groups will be winning medals as finishers and there is still room for walk in youth if they would like to join. Sign ups are online.

Frontier Justice believes strongly in recognizing youth who participate in the shooting sports. Education is a key to what makes America GREAT. Our mission of faith, family and freedom will always include the recognition of our heritage and the youth of tomorrow. America! Youth can sign up online at www.frontier-justice.com if they would like to participate in the tournament on Saturday.

