June 19, 2021

The City of Lee’s Summit is excited to announce Mayor Bill Baird has selected Bob and Candy White as the 2021 Citizen of the Year recipients for their commitment to strengthening the community through education and volunteer efforts. They will be honored at the Truman Heartland Community Foundation’s Toast to Our Towns Gala on Sept. 25.

The Whites are actively engaged in a variety of activities and organizations that enhance Lee’s Summit. With combined careers in education, the Whites have inspired generations of students in the community. Candy spent years as a kindergarten and first grade teacher at Pleasant Lea Elementary and remains committed to furthering educational opportunities through her role on the advisory team of Stepping Stones Preschool at Lee’s Summit Christian Church and the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District’s Parents as Teachers advisory team. Bob has held various roles within the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District, including assistant principal of Lee’s Summit High School and board member, serving two years as president. He was key in developing Summit Ridge Academy and Summit Technology Academy where he was principal when it first opened. His dedication to improving education has earned him a place among other local leaders as a Fellow with the Kauffman Education Fellowship, which strives to promote the quality of education in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Their commitment to the community is also evident in their volunteer efforts and participation in local organizations. They volunteer together at Lee’s Summit Social Services, assisting with the Back to School program and Christmas program. Additionally, the Whites donate to the Lee’s Summit Symphony and serve as co-executive directors. In that role, they established a partnership with The Pavilion at John Knox Village increasing seating capacity and elevating the overall concert experience. The Whites are active in their church as well, serving as deacons and members of the finance and ministerial leadership teams.

“Bob and Candy embody the spirit of community through their volunteer efforts and contributions to local civic, cultural and faith organizations helping to improve the quality of life in Lee’s Summit,” said Mayor Baird. “They have dedicated their lives to serving children and families in Lee’s Summit, enriching the whole community.”

The prestigious Citizen of the Year award recognizes exceptional citizens whose work and service to the community has significantly improved the quality of life for citizens of Lee’s Summit. The City has been recognizing its outstanding citizens since 1996.