June 19, 2021

By Rebecca Dye

Truman Heartland Community Foundation Director of Marketing & Communications

Jim and Mary are truly an inspiration. Their efforts to promote education, embrace science and technology, and create a healthy, thriving community have made a lasting impact in Lee’s Summit and beyond. From early childhood education and historic preservation to domestic violence and genetic research, Jim and Mary are deeply devoted to improving their community’s quality of life.

Serving on several boards, both Jim and Mary are dedicated volunteers who give freely of their time and talent. Mary served many years as a board member on the Lee’s Summit School Board and Educational Foundation and was a member of her church’s mission committee, local P.E.O. chapter, and the Hope House capital campaign committee.

Jim kept himself busy by serving on various boards and committees for the Raytown Kiwanis Club, Jackson County Historical Society, Lee’s Summit Symphony, Children’s Mercy Hospital, Truman Library Institute, and Cave Springs Park.

Jim spent nearly a decade volunteering his leadership to Truman Heartland Community Foundation as a Board member and past Chair. Both Jim and Mary have served on THCF Advisory committees, are fundholders and legacy donors, ensuring their philanthropic endeavors will continue to bear fruit for years to come.

Together, Jim and Mary have selflessly given back, working tirelessly to better the lives of children and families in Lee’s Summit and throughout the region.