June 26, 2021

In the City of Lee’s Summit, residents with a fireworks permit may discharge approved fireworks on July 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight; and July 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. within city limits. A fireworks permit is free and can be obtained at City Hall, approved consumer fireworks tents or the City’s website, cityofLS.net.

The City’s ordinance allows the possession and use of certain approved consumer fireworks (1.4G) within city limits for persons 16 years of age and older. Persons under the age of 16 must be supervised by a parent or guardian. Consumer fireworks not allowed include bottle rockets, missiles with fins or rudders for aerodynamic flight, roman candles, parachutes with nighttime effects and sky lanterns. Fireworks purchased outside of the city must be legal to discharge in Lee’s Summit.

Discharging fireworks on public property is prohibited. When discharging fireworks, have plenty of open space, avoid areas of dry vegetation or other combustible materials and have a water hose or bucket available in case of a small fire. Keep small children and pets out of the immediate area. When finished, dispose of waste material in a safe manner – not with regular trash.

For questions about fireworks, contact the Lee’s Summit Fire Department at 969-1300 or visit cityofLS.net. To report inappropriate use or illegal fireworks, contact the Lee’s Summit Police Department at 969-7390.