June 28, 2021

By Melissa Black, Communications Manager

Lloyd Crawford, a longtime Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance worker in the Kansas City District, died early today in the line of duty. The incident occurred on northbound Route 273 at the intersection of Route 371 in Platte County.

Crawford, 61, was performing flooding emergency work in Tracy. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Crawford was struck by a vehicle while performing this work.

Crawford had nearly 18 years of service at MoDOT and was working as the Platte City Maintenance Supervisor at the time of the incident. He began working for MoDOT in December of 2003 as a seasonal maintenance worker and, after working various other maintenance positions, was promoted to maintenance supervisor in December 2019.

“Our sympathy and prayers go out to Lloyd’s family,” said MoDOT Kansas City District Engineer Chris Redline. “Lloyd was a friend to many and will be missed by us all. He was a valuable employee and had a long history with MoDOT. Our hearts are heavy.”

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.