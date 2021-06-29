By Lairyn McGregor

June 29, 2021

MoDOT Kansas City has officially completed the bridge deck replacement along the MO Route 291 bridge over Middle Big Creek as of Tuesday, June 29. The roadway is now open to the public.

Motorists should be aware that a flagging operation will take place approximately next week to complete the permanent striping work. More details to follow soon. A special thank you goes out to the travelers, commuters, and residents in the area for their patience during the closure.

This project was let in combination with the bridge replacement project of the MO Route 58 bridge over Big Creek. Work on that bridge is anticipated to begin in approximately August 2021. All work is weather permitting.

Please be patient and considerate to your fellow motorists. Use the zipper merge and take turns at merge points. Please remember that all work zones are NO PHONE ZONES. Buckle up. Phone down. Arrive Alive. For potential impacts to traffic, please review KC Scout cameras at http://www.kcscout.net or consult our real-time traffic partner, WAZE.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.