July 1, 2021

Effective today 07/01/21, The City of Lee’s Summit Public Works Department will be closing Lakeview Blvd. The storm water crew discovered a washout under the road and determined to be unsafe for traffic to continue driving on. The crew will be replacing the storm pipe at the location of 910 SW Lakeview Blvd.

Detour:

Northbound Lakeview Blvd

East (right) on SW Stratford Rd.

North (left) on SW Allendale Blvd.

The closing will begin around 1:30 p.m. on 07/01/21 and will remain closed until all work has been complete.