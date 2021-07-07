July 7, 2021

In conjunction with the City of Raytown, crews are making signal and lane configuration changes along Raytown Rd. that will require the closure of eastbound and westbound Raytown at MO Route 350.

The intersections of MO Route 350 and Raytown Rd. will be right in and right out turns only. Motorists are encouraged to turn left onto Walmart Dr. and then turn left onto Missouri Route 350 as a detour for northbound Raytown Rd.

Motorists needing to go southbound on MO Route 350 are encouraged to turn right onto Gregory Blvd. and then turn left onto MO Route 350 eastbound. In addition to this closure, there could be various lane closures along MO Route 350 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily. This work is anticipated to last approximately four weeks. All work is weather permitting.

Please be patient and considerate to your fellow motorists. Use the zipper merge and take turns at merge points. Please remember that all work zones are NO PHONE ZONES. Buckle up. Phone down. Arrive Alive. For potential impacts to traffic, please review KC Scout cameras at http://www.kcscout.net or consult our real-time traffic partner, WAZE.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.