This summer, Raytown Parks and Recreation is showing free movies in the park at C. Lee Kenagy Park located at 9700 E 79th Street.

All movies are family friendly and begin at dusk. This month’s movie is DreamWorks’ “Abominable” and will be presented on Friday, Jul. 16.

Spring Valley Baptist Church will provide popcorn, water and a treat for free.

The next movie, yet to be determined, will be Friday, Aug. 6.

For more information about this event, go to raytownparks.com, or call 816-358-4100.