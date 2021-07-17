July 17, 2021

Hundreds of riders as young as 5 and over 50, from beginner to pro will compete in Raytown during the BMX Mid America Nationals, July 23-25. While this is a national event, riders are expected from across the county, and many will be local.

The three-day event will be held at Raytown BMX, a USA BMX sanctioned facility. While cancelled in 2020, Raytown has hosted four previous nationals.

“We have an exceptional track in Raytown, and our 2018 national race hosted people from Texas, Colorado, New Jersey and several states in between,” said Dave Turner, City of Raytown Parks and Recreation Director. “I am proud that this is one of the few events that Raytown can host on a national scale. We are ecstatic to have a facility that is ranked so highly by the USA BMX organization.”

During the weekday from April – November, practices are held on Mondays and races on Thursdays at the Raytown track. Rental bikes and equipment are available as well as concessions.

USA BMX has implemented a number of precautionary safety measures based on the recommendations of the WHO, CDC, state, county, and local authorities. For more information on the Mid America Nationals or schedule, go to usabmx.com.