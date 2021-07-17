July 17, 2021

By Dan Hall

“I Hear America Singing” free men’s chorus presents “Thanksgiving for Freedom & Liberty” concert at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, July 18 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church located at 416 SE Grand Ave. Lees Summit, MO 64063.

A community men’s choir will perform Randall Thompson’s “The Testament of Freedom” written to celebrate the allied forces victory of WWII. The words of Thomas Jefferson are put to music with awesome effect.

In addition, the men’s chorus will perform early American hymns and spirituals. The chorus will also perform African American songs of praise.

This free 45-minute concert will be followed with a reception featuring wine, cookies, lemonade and watermelon. Everyone is welcome to attend this free concert and reception.