The Summer Chill Art & Craft Expo will be held on July 23 and 24 at the Pavilion at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit. 2020 was exceedingly difficult for both nonprofit organizations and the art community, and this is the first opportunity for the community to come together for a show like this since before the pandemic.

Local artists and crafters have been busy creating in this last year, and 91 vendors have registered to show off their goods in the air conditioned, clean, and safe facility.

One Good Meal will also be hosting a bake sale and collecting donations at the show. One Good Meal is celebrating 25 years of making and delivering meals every week to help homebound and handicapped individuals in Lee’s Summit. Learn more about their mission and how to help at www.onegoodmeal.org.

IBD Promotions (the promoters of this event) is ArtSafe certified by the Missouri Arts Council to be a spot where people can “create safely, present safely, and attend safely.” To learn more ArtSafe Certification, visit https://www.missouriartscouncil.org/missouri-artsafe.

The Pavilion at John Knox Village is located at 520 NW Murray Road, Lee’s Summit, MO. It’s free admission to Summer Chill Expo and the hours are Friday, July 23 from 11:00 to 7:00 and Saturday, July 24 from 10:00 to 4:00. Hope to see you there! Or, mark your calendar for the other art and craft events on October 1 and 2, November 5 and 6, and December 3 and 4, 2021.