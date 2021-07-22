Highway 7 will be closed from Highway 150 to Route VV from 10 p.m. Friday, July 23 to 5 a.m. Monday July 26 for a culvert replacement.

There will be a signed detour. Motorists traveling northbound on Highway 7 will go east on Route VV, north on Route E and then west on Highway 150. Motorists travelling southbound on Highway 7 will go east on Highway 150, south on Route E and west on Route VV.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

