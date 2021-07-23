Last year, COVID-19 disrupted both in-person learning and routine wellness visits for children across the county. As a result, too many have fallen behind on recommended vaccinations. The Jackson County health department is offering back-to-school immunization clinics to help families get their children back on track and prepare for the new school year.

From now until September 3, Jackson County Health Department nurses are traveling to different cities every week to provide mandatory immunizations for 8th through 12th-grade students. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is optional, will also be available at most clinics. All 8th through 12th-grade students are welcome to attend these clinics.

A separate clinic for kindergarteners and students needing to get caught up on other immunizations will be available at the health department in Independence from August 9 through September 3. All appointment registration links are available on the health department’s website.

“Routine childhood immunizations are important to ensure our children remain healthy and protected against serious diseases,” said Jackson County Health Department Director Bridgette Shaffer. “We encourage parents to make sure their children are up-to-date on their immunizations, as opportunities for in-person learning and activities grow.”

In addition to protecting their child’s health, parents who get their child up-to-date on any delayed immunizations can avoid their student missing in-person school time. Missouri law requires students to be up-to-date on their vaccinations, and if immunizations or waivers are not completed before the start of the school year, students cannot attend school until the requirements are met.

Parents are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible to secure their desired date and time. The full back-to-school immunization clinic schedule can be found on the health department’s website.

Stay up-to-date on back-to-school immunization schedules by following the Jackson County Health Department social media accounts (@jacksoncountyhd) or by visiting jacohd.org.