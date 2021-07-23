By John Beaudoin

The annual Lee’s Summit Social Services Back-to-School store will kick off Monday, July 26, getting families and local students ready for the school year with a full load of supplies, new clothing and shoes.

Families can sign up for the Back-to-School store at www.lssocialservices.com and pick a day and time through Friday, Aug. 6 to visit LSSS to fill out their school supply list and pick out new shirts, pants, shoes and coats. Each backpack will be filled with the necessary supplies for the individual grades, Kindergarten through 12th.

“This is one of the most important programs of the year for so many families in need,” said Matt Sanning, executive director at Lee’s Summit Social Services. “For just so many reasons, it’s important for our students and parents to start the school year with a backpack full of supplies and new clothes and shoes.”

LSSS is also accepting supply and monetary donations to help meet the expected influx of need this school year. Supplies most needed include earbuds/headphones, spiral notebooks, black dry-erase markers, 1-inch binders and backpacks of all sizes (small, elementary, larger), black and red pens.

“Sending kids back to the classroom in person means we are going to see even more families served by our Back-to-School store this year,” Sanning noted. “Any help we get from the community is greatly appreciated. This is truly a one donation in, one donation out type of program. It’s vital our kids start the school year with all they need to succeed.”

Donations may be made any day after 9:30 a.m. at LSSS, 108 SE 4th Street in downtown Lee’s Summit.

The Back-to-School program is open to any family in need that resides in Lee’s Summit, Greenwood, Lake Lotawana or Lone Jack. For more information on sign-ups or to donate, please visit www.lssocialservices.com or call 816-525-4357.

ABOUT LEE’S SUMMIT SOCIAL SERVICES: Lee’s Summit Social Services is an emergency assistance organization that provides financial, food pantry and utility resources to meet the basic needs in the communities of Lee’s Summit, Greenwood, Lake Lotawana and Lone Jack.