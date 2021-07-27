July 24, 2021

During the June 3rd scheduled Raytown Board of Aldermen meeting, Mayor Mike McDonough recognized and surprised long-time Raytown resident Allan Thompson as the 2021 Truman Heartland Raytown Citizen of the Year.

“I am thrilled to honor Allan,” said McDonough. “He is a committed volunteer and leader in the Raytown community. He works tirelessly to lend a helping hand to assist those in need.”

Thompson spends countless hours serving local organizations that include the Raytown Emergency Assistance Program (REAP), Raytown Meals on Wheels, the Raytown Rotary Club and the Raytown Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

Thompson will be honored along with other honorees from Eastern Jackson County and surrounding communities on Sept. 25 during the Truman Heartland Community Foundation’s Toast to our Towns Gala.