July 24, 2021

Johnny Brackins Jr., Lee’s Summit High School 2021 graduate, is the 2020-2021 Missouri Boys Track & Field Gatorade Player of the Year.

Brackins received the award based on his well-rounded excellence, which includes:

Three state records in the 110 meter high hurdles, long jump and triple jump

Weighted GPA of 4.07

Signed with University of Southern California

Volunteered with Special Olympics