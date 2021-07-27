July 24, 2021

Five distinguished alumni will be inducted into the Lee’s Summit High School Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Lee’s Summit High School.

Alumni being honored for the 2019-2020 school year are Ray Betts Davis (Class of 1914), Susan Place Sims (Class of 1959), Don Cameron Thomson (Class of 1959), Dr. Heather Lyons-Bruney (Class of 1986) and Dr. Rebekkah Johnson Stuteville (Class of 1987).

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 induction class was delayed until this banquet ceremony. Cost per person is $25, and reservations are required. For more information, please contact LSHS at 816-986-2107 or email melodye.wehmhoener@lsr7.net.

LSHS has inducted distinguished graduates into the LSHS Hall of Fame for 23 years. Alumni are inducted each year during a dinner ceremony. Plaques featuring the honorees will be displayed in the new entry of LSHS.

The LSHS Hall of Fame inductees are selected by a committee of graduates and staff. Alumni are eligible for this honor 10 years after graduation. Nomination forms for the 2021-2022 school year are available on the LSHS website. Nomination forms and supporting materials should be submitted to LSHS at 400 SE Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, Mo., 64063, no later than Nov. 15, 2021. Submit electronically to melodye.wehmhoener@lsr7.net no later than Nov. 15, 2021.