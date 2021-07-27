July 24, 2021

Four Lee’s Summit West swimmers were named All American swimmers by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.

Caleb Ellis received three individual honors for the 200 yd. IM – 37th with a 1:49.33, 200 yd. freestyle – 41st with a 1:38.87 and 100 yd. Fly, 39th with a 48.73.

The 200 yd. free relay, which included Caleb Ellis, Thomas Wozniak, Leo Kurucz and Jesse Ailshire finished 91st in the nation, with a time of 1:25.38.

To receive this honor these individuals had to post times for these events that ranked somewhere in the top 100 in the nation.

All will be returning next year except Ailshire.