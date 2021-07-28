July 24, 2021

This year, local community non-profits are more in need of support than in any other time in the recent years’ past. Now shoppers can give back to the local community and help to reduce single-use plastics by purchasing a special reusable bag at Hy-Vee in Raytown. Hope Network of Raytown has been selected by local Hy-Vee store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program for the month of August.

The Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program is designed to give back to the local community with every reusable bag purchased. Every $2.50 reusable My Heart bags sold supports a non-profit local to the store in which it was purchased. This program offers a way for shoppers to give back as part of the regular weekly routine.

Every month, at every Hy-Vee location a different local non-profit is selected to benefit from the sale of these special reusable My Heart bags. Hope Network of Raytown was selected as the August beneficiary by local store leadership at the store located at 9400 East 350 Highway, Raytown MO. Hope Network of Raytown will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable My Heart bag purchased at this location in August

“This year has brought so many changes and difficulties for non-profits at the hyper-local level,” said Michele Workman, Executive Director of Hope Network of Raytown. “We are thrilled to be participating in this innovative program that makes it possible for shoppers to give back to local non-profits while reducing single-use plastic in the environment. We appreciate the community support in this important initiative to make a difference.”

Hope Network of Raytown is a non-profit based in Raytown, MO. Founded in 2006, Hope Network of Raytown works to offer hope to the hungry and hurting through delivering exemplary care, affirming value and meeting basic needs. They have a client choice food and clothing pantry, aid with rent, utilities and vehicle repairs as well as offering community programs to local schools & seniors. Learn more about Hope Network of Raytown by visiting www.hopenetworkraytown.org.

For more information about the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program visit www.hy-vee.bags4mycause.com.