July 24, 2021

Abundant Life is providing a Back to School Fair at their Lee’s Summit Campus on Saturday, July 24 and at the Blue Springs and Independence Campus on Saturday, July 31. This event will begin at 8 am at the campus locations and will end once supplies run out with enough resources for over 2,000 families.

Families can receive free groceries, hygiene products (soap, toothpaste, shampoo, etc), socks, underwear, free haircuts and gently used clothing. The Back to School Fair is a drive-thru event for those within the school districts of Blue Springs, Independence, Lee’s Summit and surrounding areas. Complete details can be found at livingproof.co/backtoschool.

Pastor Phil Hopper said Abundant Life recognized a need in the community for basic essentials for a family to prepare them for school. “We saw that there was a lot of backpack events in the community for back to school, but very little for families that needed the basics such as new socks, underwear, and household items. By meeting the basic needs such as these, allows them to use their financial resources for other things to prepare for school. Serving is one of our Core Values at Abundant Life, changed people serve people and we live out that core value through events such as Back to School Fair”.

Abundant Life exists to see lives changed by Jesus. They have campuses in Blue Springs, Independence, Lee’s Summit, and online. If you would like more information about Abundant Life visit livingproof.co.