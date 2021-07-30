Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a special session at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road on Thursday, August 5 at 4:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs, where you may access the entire board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

This meeting is open to the public. Masks are strongly recommended for unvaccinated persons based on Jackson County Health Department guidance. Additionally, this meeting will be live-streamed/recorded.

You can view this meeting at the Lee’s Summit R7 YouTube Channel

August 5, 2021 4:30 p.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Discussion Items

2.01 MSBA Igniting Great Ideas Conference Recap

2.02 Legal RFP – General Counsel

2.03 Sunshine Law Decision Items

3.01 Masks Adjournment

