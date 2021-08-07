August 7, 2021

The community is invited to enjoy free ice cream for Missouri’s bicentennial celebration on August 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lee’s Summit History Museum, 220 SW Main St. The Lee’s Summit Historical Society and the City of Lee’s Summit Cultural Arts Division are hosting the Missouri Bicentennial Ice Cream Social.

Poppy’s Ice Cream, The Waffler and Tasty Unicorn will have ice cream food trucks located in front of the History Museum. The first 500 attendees will receive one free scoop. Kettle corn, root beer and additional ice cream will be available to purchase. A portion of Southwest Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between Southwest Third Street and Southwest Second Street beginning at 3 p.m. for the event.

The event will include free admission to the museum to tour and view the current Bicentennial Exhibit and musical performances by members of the Lee’s Summit Symphony, and Betse and Clarke, a Kansas City-based bluegrass band. Popular children’s games of yesterday and today will be hosted by Missouri Town 1855 and the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce.

Partners for the event include the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street, Lee’s Summit Arts Council, Lee’s Summit Symphony and Lee’s Summit Rotary groups. The Missouri Bicentennial Ice Cream Social is presented by Great Southern Bank with additional support provided by Elevate 114, Citizen’s Bank & Trust, Country Club Bank, CEAH Realtors, Gale Communities, Inc. and Security Bank.

For event information, visit LSculturalarts.net.