August 14, 2021

The University of Hartford congratulates Kevin Hogan of Lee’s Summit for graduating in May of 2021. Hogan was one of nearly 900 undergraduates who celebrated the completion of their degrees this spring.

Spread across seven dynamic schools and colleges, the University of Hartford has been guiding the purpose and passion of students for over six decades. On our 350-acre campus alongside Connecticut’s capital city, approximately 4,600 undergraduate and 2,000 graduate students from 49 states and 47 countries come together for a common purpose: to collaborate across different disciplines, diversify perspectives, and broaden worldviews. We’re a four-year private university focused on advancing the public good through meaningful connections within our communities. Our unique approach to comprehensive education gives us the critical perspectives that lead to impactful change, regionally and beyond. With degree programs spanning the arts, humanities, business, engineering and technology, education, and health professions, we focus on doing the work that matters. Visit www.hartford.edu for more information.