August 14, 2021

On Sunday, July 18, 2021, Brody Groom of Lee’s Summit, Missouri graduated from Missouri Military Academy (MMA) Confidence Camp.

Confidence Camp is a confidence-building summer camp experience for boys ages 8-11 that combines a fun, physically active and challenging environment with activities designed to develop good decision-making skills, teamwork skills and self-discipline. Campers were challenged with obstacle course exercises on MMA’s 288-acre campus, competitive Pugil Stick games, rappelling, and more.

“Despite their young age, campers this year rose above all the challenges presented with grit, determination and self-discipline,” said Director of Summer Operations Col. Rick Grabowski. “I’m very proud of their performance and growth.”

Groom is the son of Alana and George Bloom.

