Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, reminds school personnel, parents, and students the Courage2ReportMO program provides a safe and confidential way to report any concerns regarding their safety or the safety of others. These concerns may include: assault, bullying/repeated harassment, cyber bullying, fighting, guns, homicide, human trafficking, knife, planned school attack, imminent school shooting, school shooting threat, sexual offense, suicide-other person (3rd party), or a terrorism threat (extremism). Those reporting their concerns may remain anonymous by not providing their name.

Courage2Report Missouri empowers adults and children to be the solution in addressing community and school safety. C2R provides a “sooner is safer” tool to report real time concerns 24 hours a day. There are several ways concerned persons may submit a C2R report:

• through an Apple or Google Play Courage2Report mobile app,

• by making an online report via https://www.Courage2ReportMO.com, or

• by speaking confidentially to a trained professional at 866-748-7047.

C2R Missouri calls and tips (web and mobile app) are answered 24 hours a day, 365 days per year by trained communications professionals and include two-way dialogue. Reports are sent to the appropriate school and/or law enforcement agency for investigation and follow-up. Information in C2R reports allows schools and their community partners to proactively manage potential risks and increases school safety.

C2R Missouri requires a disposition report be returned on each tip report, notifying the Missouri State Highway Patrol of the outcome.

Schools are urged to verify their administrative contact information is up-to-date and available to C2R staff. This ensures the correct individuals are notified in the event a C2R report involves their school. Any schools that are not currently participating in the C2R program may request a C2R Missouri School Contact Form from the administrative office by calling 866-362-6422.

For more information about C2R Missouri awareness and education resources, call the C2R Missouri Administrative Office at 866-362-6422.



