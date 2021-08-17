NOTICE OF CLOSED MEETING CLOSED RECORD AND NOTICE OF CLOSED SESSION
Section 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri
Board of Education of the Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of the Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will conduct a closed session, including any record or vote, on the date and at the time set forth below to wit:
PLACE: 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086
DATE: August 19, 2021
TIME: Immediately following the regular monthly meeting
The following matter(s) to be considered at such closed session are as follows:
Student Issues §610.021 (6) and (14) RSMo.
Legal Issues §610.021 (1) RSMo.
Linda Ismert
Executive Assistant, Board of Education
