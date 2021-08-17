Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a work session at Mason Elementary, 27600 NE Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Mason Elementary, 27600 NE Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

This meeting is open to the public

August 19, 2021 4:30 p.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Agenda Items

2.01 Tour of Mason Elementary

2.02 Board Policy BCB – Board Officers

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

