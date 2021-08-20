August 20, 2021

Jackson County Health Department and Mid-Continent Public Library are partnering to offer a weekend drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic. This free clinic will be held on Saturday, August 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MCPL Midwest Genealogy Center in Independence and will offer the newly-approved third doses for those who qualify. The event does not require advance registration. The following vaccines will be available:

1 st , 2 nd , and 3 rd doses of Pfizer

, 2 , and 3 doses of Pfizer 2 nd and 3 rd doses of Moderna

and 3 doses of Moderna Single-dose Johnson & Johnson

Attendees receiving their second or third dose are encouraged to bring their vaccination cards.

Third doses of Pfizer or Moderna are only available to people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised at this time. Patients receiving their third dose will not be required to provide documentation of their health status but will be asked to fill out a self-attestation form.

As part of the health department’s efforts to expand vaccine access throughout the county, this clinic offers convenient hours and easy access to better serve those who are busy during the week. Residents can simply drive up, roll down their windows, and roll up their sleeves.

Jackson County Health Department staff and volunteers will be running the clinic. Find more information about the COVID-19 vaccine on the Jackson County Health Department’s website at jacohd.org or by calling the health department at 816.404.6415.