August 21, 2021

Rotarians and non-Rotarians are invited to participate in a day of service in honor of Sept 11 at the Rotary Youth Camp in Lee’s Summit.

The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Rotary Youth Camp located at 22310 NE Colbern Road. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided for volunteers.

Volunteers will be doing all kinds of maintenance tasks to help get the camp ready for the winter break.