August 23, 2021

Drugs Discovered After He Was Beaten, Shot During Robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Raytown, Missouri, man who was beaten and shot during a robbery that resulted in police officers discovering illegal drugs at his residence, pleaded guilty in federal court today to possessing methamphetamine and heroin to distribute.

Daniel A. Briscoe, 45, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute.

Kansas City police officers were called to Briscoe’s residence at approximately 5:17 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2019, regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Briscoe on a neighbor’s porch. He had three gunshot wounds to his legs and blood was coming from his head. Briscoe told officers he was in his bedroom with a female companion when he was robbed, pistol whipped, and shot by two men. He said the men took $52,000, his cell phone, and his vehicle. Before he was transported to the hospital, Briscoe gave his consent for officers to search his residence.

Officers followed blood droplets leading to a bedroom, where they found pools of blood. In the bedroom where the shooting occurred, detectives found a grocery sack that contained nine bags, which contained a total of 385.9 grams of pure methamphetamine. In the kitchen, detectives found two suspected drug ledgers and, in the freezer, four bags that contained a total of approximately 3.78 grams of heroin.

Under federal statutes, Briscoe is subject to a sentence of up to 40 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashleigh A. Ragner. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.