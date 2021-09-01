PRESS RELEASE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. is announcing today his plan to initiate round two of the County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) by recommending $6,239,931 in additional funding. The grant monies received from the federal government would be utilized to continue assisting eligible households in Jackson County outside of Kansas City that are unable to pay current and past due rent and utility bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under ERAP Round 2, Community Services League and United Way of Greater Kansas City would continue administering the County’s program. Grandview Assistance Program, Hope House, Lee’s Summit Social Services and Raytown Emergency Assistance Program have served as application hubs for ERAP Round 1 and will be asked to continue to serve as frontline ERAP support in their respective Jackson County communities.

“We have had great success with this program. Our partners have worked tirelessly to ensure that our shared commitment of keeping families in their homes with running water and the lights on is accomplished, but the pandemic is not over and we know many are still in need of help,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “This additional funding will allow us to continue to address those hardships families are dealing with and provide them peace of mind to keep their loved ones safe, housed and healthy.”

The first round of the program’s application portal opened on April 5, resulting in the following to date:

Eligible renter households paid: 1,578

Average household assistance: $3,873

Total household assistance paid: $6,112,994.34

This equates to 1,578 eviction cases, or potential eviction cases, that program administrators have helped stop. Additionally, there are approximately 900 active applications for assistance in processing.

“We continue to work cooperatively with landlords and tenants,” said Doug Cowan, Community Services League President and CEO. “Our message has always been, and still is, participation in the ERAP process is a win-win-win situation. The tenant gets a fresh start with delinquent bills paid; the landlord gets money they thought might never come through; and our court system is saved from a needless eviction. Eviction is a losing scenario for our tenants, landlords and community at large. Community Services League and United Way will maintain an active presence in the 16th Circuit Court, helping tenants avoid eviction and helping landlords recoup potential lost rental revenue.”

Earlier this year, the County received $11,550,205 in grant monies from the federal government to launch the emergency rental assistance program. More than 97% of those funds are accounted for.

Once additional funding for ERAP Round 2 is approved, any renter household in Jackson County that is behind on rent or utility payments is encouraged to apply through www.jacksoncountyerap.org or visit Community Services League at 404 N. Noland Road in Independence for assistance filling out the application. Detailed program information is also readily available for Spanish-speaking families at www.jacksoncountyerap.org/espanol.