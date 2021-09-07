Photo by Chuck Williams

September 4, 2021

A large crown turned out on Tuesday to see Union Pacific Railroad’s Big Boy No. 4014 make a whistle stop in Lee’s Summit.

Tribune Photo/Joey Hedges

Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was retired in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service. Union Pacific reacquired No. 4014 from the Rail Giants Museum in Pomona, California, in 2013, and relocated it back to Cheyenne to begin a multi-year restoration process. It returned to service in May 2019 to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s Completion.