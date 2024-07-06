July 6, 2024

The City of Lee’s Summit and Mayor Bill Baird are proud to name Dave Eames as the 2024 Citizen of the Year. Eames was chosen for his decades of service to Lee’s Summit through business and volunteerism and the positivity he brings to the Lee’s Summit community. In September he will be honored at the Truman Heartland Community Foundation’s Annual Citizens Reception and its Toast to Our Towns Gala.

For over 30 years, Eames has been an integral part of Lee’s Summit, positively influencing the community by adding art, color and light to the City. As a professional artist and owner of Fossil Forge, Eames’ ingenuity and dedication to arts and culture have revitalized the community.

Eames’ passion for creating and refurbishing historical signs and sculptures has transformed the downtown Lee’s Summit district. He believes by creating visually captivating environments people will naturally be drawn to them and develop a sense of appreciation and stewardship ensuring these beautified spaces are cherished and protected for future generations.

Eames is the current board president of Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street and serves on the board of Lee’s Summit Creates. He is a member of the Civic Roundtable and chairperson of the City’s new Cultural Commission. He previously served as an advisory board member for the Lee’s Summit Education Foundation.

“I am thrilled to recognize Dave Eames as this year’s Citizen of the Year. His creativity and commitment to arts and culture coupled with his volunteerism and devotion to downtown revitalization have enriched our community beyond measure,” said Mayor Baird. “I am deeply grateful for his contributions and look forward to seeing the continued impact of his remarkable work.”

The prestigious Citizen of the Year Award recognizes exceptional citizens whose work and service to the community have significantly improved the quality of life for the citizens of Lee’s Summit. The City has been recognizing its outstanding citizens since 1996.