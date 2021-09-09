September 4, 2021

In observance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, the City of Lee’s Summit will be hosting a public ceremony on Sept. 11 at City Hall Plaza to honor the victims and show support for the men and women in uniform who continue to defend and protect us. The ceremony will be held at 7:30 a.m. rain or shine.

Residents are encouraged to volunteer as part of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. Congress designated Sept. 11 as a National Day of Service in 2009. It’s an opportunity to come together as a community and help others in tribute to those killed or injured on Sept. 11, 2001, first responders and those who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces. Residents are also encouraged to display flags outside their homes.

If special accommodations are required for the 9/11 ceremony, contact 969-1010.