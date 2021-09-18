September 18, 2021

Saturday, September 11, 2021 was a special day in Raytown. Raytown’s Festival of the Trails activities were held at locations along the Santa Fe Trail which began and 8:00 a.m. and ended at 8:00 p.m. as the community commemorated the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail and celebrated the state of Missouri’s bicentennial.

Raytown Christian Church hosted a car show and grilled hot dogs, Raytown Historical Society and Museum offered tours, prepackaged food items and periodic items for sale along with a photo op in a carriage. Rice Tremonti had various vendors selling their wares, a bake sale, living historians, periodic games and much more. Cave Spring had fur traders, Buffalo Soldiers and of course some great hikes through the area.

To end the day, Raytown Live, a concert series set up on the second Saturday of the month from May through September, began at 5:00 with a 9/11 Tribute and live music by Nick Schnebelen who is originally from Raytown. A crowd estimated at 370 heard some great rock and blues music. It was the best way to end the day!

A big thank you to all the sponsors, the volunteers and to those who came out and spent the day in Raytown.

