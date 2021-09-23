September 23, 2021

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Governor Mike Parson today ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at government buildings in Jackson County on Friday, September 24, 2021, in honor of Independence Police Department Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.

Officer Madrid-Evans received his Missouri Peace Officer license and was commissioned by the Independence Police Department on July 8, 2021. While still undergoing field training on September 15, Officer Madrid-Evans was shot and killed in the line of duty as he performed a residence check for a parole violator.

Officer Madrid-Evans was an organ donor, and during a transplant surgery performed on September 18, Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe received Madrid-Evans’ donated kidney. Officer Priebe was paralyzed in the line of duty in June 2020 in a deliberate, targeted attack on police.

“At just age 22, and only two months after graduating from the police academy, Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans will be remembered as a selfless individual who was committed to helping others,” Governor Parson said. “Even as we mourn Officer Madrid-Evans’ senseless death, we are filled with hope because this brave officer’s organ donation will extend the life of Officer Mark Priebe. Officer Madrid-Evans’ final, generous act is a lasting contribution to the public good.”

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Officer Madrid-Evan laid to rest. To view the proclamation, click here.