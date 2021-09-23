September 23, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Jackson County Executive’s Office has issued the following statement in response to the judge’s ruling regarding Rae’s Café in Blue Springs:

“We respect and appreciate the Court’s ruling as well as their time and attention to this matter. While we are pleased with the outcome, it is unfortunate that we had to pursue legal action, but today, the Court affirmed that doing so was our only option to ensure our public health order is followed. We remain committed to taking the actions needed to protect the health and safety of our community during this difficult and challenging time. Together we will get through this pandemic and in the end, we will have a stronger, more compassionate and caring community.”