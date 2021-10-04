By Carol Rothwell

The Lee’s Summit Symphony returns to the John Knox Pavilion with a new season of concert events, starting Saturday, Oct. 9th at 7:00 p.m. with “The Rat Pack is Back.”

Pre-concert events, starting at 6:00, include “Lounge Singer Larry,” a cash bar, and art exhibits by Summit Arts’ Wanda Tyner and Carol Wheat.

The “Rat Pack” was an informal group of show-biz friends including Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Joey Bishop, Sammy Davis, Jr. and Peter Lawford, who performed in Las Vegas and made movies together in the 1960s. You’ll hear great tunes like “Come Fly With Me, “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” and “Summer Wind.” Co-conductor Kirt Mosier also promises some surprises along the way!

Small ensembles from the Symphony were able to perform outdoors during recent months, but co-conductor Russ Berlin indicates he has been thrilled to have the full orchestra back together. Come “Experience the Sound!”

Adult tickets are $20, students above 6th grade are $10, and children sixth grade and younger are free with one paid admission. Tickets are at both Hy-Vees and Cosentino Price Choppers at Lakewood and Raintree. Masks are required.