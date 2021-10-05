Jackson County Parks + Rec is excited to announce Fort Osage National Historic Landmark’s Paranormal Investigation. Professional paranormal investigators will use state-of-the-art technology to explore the historic Fort in Sibley, Missouri and learn more about its former residents. Fort Osage historians and members of the paranormal team will lead two tours of the Fort after dark and give visitors an opportunity to investigate activity. Jackson County’s health order will be enforced and masks are required for indoor exhibits.

The investigation will take place Saturday, Oct. 9 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Fort Osage National Historic Landmark located at 105 Osage Street, Sibley, MO 64088.

Admission for adults 13 and older is $20 per person per tour.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance online by visiting the Jackson County Parks + Rec website: https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/Event-Calendar/Paranormal-Investigation-at-Fort-Osage.

Fort Osage National Historic Landmark is managed and operated by Jackson County Parks + Rec. Built in 1808, under the initial direction of William Clark of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, Fort Osage served a dual role as both a military garrison and a trade center. Today, authentically attired historical interpreters take visitors on a journey through Fort Osage’s past. Visitors will enjoy breathtaking views of the reconstructed historic site, overlooking the Missouri River, as they learn about the daily life of military, civilian and Native American populations at Fort Osage and explore museum exhibits at the Fort Osage Education Center in Sibley, MO.