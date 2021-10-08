The Music Ministry of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lee’s Summit presents a festival concert, “Hymns Triumphant – A Celebration of Tradition.” The one-hour program will be Sunday, October 10, 4:00 PM, in the Apostle’s Chapel of the church at 416 SE Grand Avenue.

Dr. William Baker

Admission is free and the program will be followed by a Wine & Cookie Reception hosted by The Friends of St. Paul’s Music. The St. Paul Choir, The St. Paul Ringers, and St. Paul A Cappella will present hymn-based anthems, and the audience will be invited to sing beloved classic hymns with the choirs, trumpet and pipe organ. The ensembles will be under the direction of Dr. William Baker, music director, and Amy Chinnery-Valmassei, handbell director. The public is invited.

Matthew Alan Edwards

Guest Organist Matthew Alan Edwards returns to St. Paul’s to lead the festival from the church’s pipe organ. Edwards has recently been appointed as Music Director & Organist for the St. Matthew Episcopal Church in Snellville, Georgia, located about 35 miles east of Atlanta.

Matthew Alan Edwards is a multi-faceted musician who teaches, performs and composes. He earned the Bachelor of Music in Organ Performance with Dr. Faythe Freese and the Master of Arts in Secondary Education (Music Education, Vocal/Choral Emphasis) with Dr. Marvin Latimer, both from the University of Alabama. In metro Atlanta he teaches piano at M. D. Roberts School of the Arts in Clayton County, serves as a substitute organist, and is a section leader with The New South Festival Singers. He appeared with The St. Paul Choir and members of the Summer Singers of Lee’s Summit in a patriotic program, I Hear America Singing, in July, and has been a guest artists with Kansas City Bronze.

For information, call 816-524-3651 or email Music@StPaulsLS.org.