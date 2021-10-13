By Diane Hawkins

Come Join us at Gateway Church, 5600 SW Woods Chapel Road, Blue Springs, MO, on October 23rd from 3:00-6:00 pm for our first fundraising event! Funds that are raised will go to providing occasional food and shelter as needed at the Welcome Inn hotels in Blue Springs, MO, as well as helping with the building funds for the new Gateway Church.

The Trunk or Treat is free, and everyone will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win gift cards, gift baskets, and other items. Please tell your friends and come “Become One” with us. God bless!