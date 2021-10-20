Photos by Jackson County Communications Department

Jackson County Parks + Rec is excited to announce its annual Fall Muster at Fort Osage National Historic Landmark, which will be held this weekend on October 23 and 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors will experience the sights and sounds of a busy Fort on the Missouri Frontier. Reenactors will demonstrate musket firing, cannon firing, infantry drill, mail call and historic cooking.

Cost of admission is adults – $8.00, seniors (62 and over) – $4.00, youth (ages 5-13) – $4.00, five and under – free.

Owned and operated by Jackson County Parks + Rec, Fort Osage was built in 1808. Under the initial direction of William Clark of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, the historic Fort served a dual role as both a military garrison and a trade center. Today, authentically attired historical interpreters take visitors on a journey through this national historic landmark. Guests enjoy breathtaking views of the reconstructed historic site overlooking the Missouri River as they learn about the daily life of military, civilian and Native American populations at Fort Osage. Also explore 4,000 square feet of museum exhibitions in the Fort Osage Education Center and a museum store with unique gifts and souvenirs. Fort Osage National Historic Landmark is open year-round, Tuesday through Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.